3 killed, ex-governor arrested for leading protest in Kenya

Many people have been admitted into hospitals across the country after violence during demonstrations against high cost of living

By ANI Published: Sun 9 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM

At least three people were killed in Kenya, during a protest over the high cost of living and the recently passed Finance Act, 2023, Kenya-based The Sunday Standard reported.

Protestors turned up in large numbers in a day of chaos in Kisumu. Two persons were shot dead at Nyawita and Kondele estates, while one of the protesters succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Migori Referral Hospital, which confirmed that the man died at the casualty department.

Meanwhile, in Kisii, at least five people are nursing gunshot wounds at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In Mount Kenya, former Laikipia Governor Ndiriitu Muriithi was arrested for leading a protest against the high cost of living in Nyahururu.

In a change of strategy to ensure the protests are more successful, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition tasked its leaders to lead protests in their counties and regions, according to The Sunday Standard.

While the coalition's leader Raila Odinga was leading a battalion of supporters in Nairobi, other principals and leaders were in their backyards to strengthen the coalition's bid to push through civil disobedience.

In Nyahururu, Muriithi, who was being held at Nyahururu Police Station, was arrested alongside politician Carolyne Wanjiku. Wanjiku vied for Laikipia West parliamentary seat during the 2022 General Election but lost.

Three police officers were among the injured after rowdy protestors overrun a barricade they had established at Kachok roundabout to block the protestors from accessing the city's Central Business District (CBD).

They also vandalised a shop at the petrol station and looted goods, as per The Sunday Standard.

