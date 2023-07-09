3 killed, ex-governor arrested for leading protest in Kenya

Court turns down government request to withhold documents of ex-prime minister from a public inquiry
At least three people were killed in Kenya, during a protest over the high cost of living and the recently passed Finance Act, 2023, Kenya-based The Sunday Standard reported.
Protestors turned up in large numbers in a day of chaos in Kisumu. Two persons were shot dead at Nyawita and Kondele estates, while one of the protesters succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Migori Referral Hospital, which confirmed that the man died at the casualty department.
Meanwhile, in Kisii, at least five people are nursing gunshot wounds at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.
In Mount Kenya, former Laikipia Governor Ndiriitu Muriithi was arrested for leading a protest against the high cost of living in Nyahururu.
In a change of strategy to ensure the protests are more successful, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition tasked its leaders to lead protests in their counties and regions, according to The Sunday Standard.
While the coalition's leader Raila Odinga was leading a battalion of supporters in Nairobi, other principals and leaders were in their backyards to strengthen the coalition's bid to push through civil disobedience.
In Nyahururu, Muriithi, who was being held at Nyahururu Police Station, was arrested alongside politician Carolyne Wanjiku. Wanjiku vied for Laikipia West parliamentary seat during the 2022 General Election but lost.
Three police officers were among the injured after rowdy protestors overrun a barricade they had established at Kachok roundabout to block the protestors from accessing the city's Central Business District (CBD).
They also vandalised a shop at the petrol station and looted goods, as per The Sunday Standard.
ALSO READ:
Court turns down government request to withhold documents of ex-prime minister from a public inquiry
US and Canadian authorities are investigating the cause, which killed all five people aboard
Global sea temperature also rose to a new record for the month, with extreme marine heatwaves recorded around Ireland, the UK and the Baltic Sea
For the last two years, Bryan Johnson has been trying to bio-hack his body with the help of a team of 30 doctors
The official Twitter handle of the tournament has come up with a brand new poster featuring the top two seeds grooving to the chartbuster song from the movie RRR
Leading pilot Scott Griffith lost control of the thrusters, which was not mounted properly
In the video uploaded on Twitter, the woman can be seen standing atop the baggage scale and smashing computer monitors
The British man says that "only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument"