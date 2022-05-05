Afghanistan: Taliban stops issuing driving licences to women in Kabul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces violated agreements for safe evacuations
World1 day ago
The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has stopped issuing driving licenses to women in Kabul and other provinces, media reports said.
The ban comes at a time when the country suffers from a devastating humanitarian crisis, with an acute shortage of food and other essential supplies.
Before the Taliban takeover, women in Afghanistan could be seen driving in some of the major cities of the country, including Kabul. However, the Taliban has now stopped distributing driving licenses to women, local media said.
ALSO READ:
Notably, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s return to power in August last year. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women.
In a recent decree, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan banned girls from attending school above grade sixth, leading to worldwide condemnation. The leaders of the outfit have since said that the move was taken because of an apparent “shortage of teachers” and that the right of girls to study beyond grade six would be restored “shortly.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces violated agreements for safe evacuations
World1 day ago
Crew catches spent rocket but quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons
World1 day ago
The Prime Minister will also visit Denmark to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries
World2 days ago
Airline says seat belt sign was on, passengers were asked to remain seated on the Mumbai-Durgapur flight
World2 days ago
Earlier, House Speaker Pelosi met President Vlodymyr Zelensky on Sunday
World3 days ago
Burning since April 6, the fire has destroyed hundreds of properties and forced the evacuation of dozens of settlements
World3 days ago
The annual event made its return after being postponed for two years due to the Covid pandemic
World3 days ago
High-precision Onyx missiles used to strike the airfield
World3 days ago