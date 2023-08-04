Actor breaks down as just one person attends her show, netizens cheer her up

Popular comedians Jason Manford and Dara O Briain encourage her, saying it is "just the start" and "the show will get better every single time"

London-based actor Georgie Grier was left in tears after only one person attended her play and posted about her experience on Twitter. And soon, she received overwhelming support by many on the internet, including popular comedians Jason Manford and Dara O Briain.

In a Twitter post on August 3, Georgie Grier shared a photo of her wiping her tears and wrote that there was just one person in the audience when she performed her one-woman play at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival held in the Scotland capital.

“There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one-woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…?” Grier, who appeared as Sandra in the 2019 comedy film Greed, wrote.

Soon, Grier was offered support by social media users who cheered her up.

Manchester comedian Jason Manford posted a video message in reply to Grier’s post and told her that it was “absolutely normal” that one person showed up to watch her performance.

“It’s absolutely normal…for one person to rock up to your show, especially at the beginning of Edinburgh, and also for you to be a bit upset or annoyed about it,” Manford said.

He added, “I did Edinburgh in 2004-5 and I remember [the] first couple of shows, the first week I think, was just, it was such a slog and I was out in the rain and I was flyering and people weren’t coming”.

“...nobody’s turned up but, you know what, you’re on the path and it’s just the start, that’s all,” Manford said.

Touched by Manford’s message, Grier replied, “Thank you so much, Jason Manford, and everyone for your kind words of support.”

Irish comedian Dara O Briain also encouraged Grier and asked her to be “ready for the big crowds later.”

“We have all done it. Soon, you will dine out on this anecdote. More than once I had to buy my audience a drink, as a thank you for being the only ones there. Best thing though, it’s all stage time, and the show will get better every single time, ready for the big crowds later,” O Briain tweeted.

“Really appreciate actors and actresses who perform with few or little audiences,” read a comment.

Later, Grier thanked everyone and shared details of her show with a poster.

