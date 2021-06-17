938 Pakistanis find jobs in Kuwait as Gulf state opens visas
The GCC member state has been welcoming expats from South Asian country after a gap of 10 years
Data showed that 938 Pakistani nationals got jobs in Kuwait in June after the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member state reopened its market for people from the South Asian nation at the end of May.
Kuwait restored family and business visas for Pakistani citizens after 10 years following a meeting between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah in May.
The fifth flight, carrying 192 Pakistani medical professionals, left for Kuwait on Wednesday (June 16).
Just IN !— Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD (@mophrd) June 16, 2021
5th Flight with 192 Pakistani Medical professionals has departed for Kuwait, bringing the total to 938.
This is result of successful discussions between Pakistan & Kuwait opening up employment opportunities for Pakistani medics despite #covid. @sayedzbukhari pic.twitter.com/FLZTNlRm78
“This is a result of successful discussion between Pakistan and Kuwait regarding opening up employment opportunities for Pakistani medics, despite the Covid-19 challenge,” said the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development.
https://twitter.com/mophrd/status/1405228534080049152?s=20
So far, around 80 Pakistani doctors, 570 nurses and 100 technicians have received employment in Kuwait.
The Arabian Gulf countries contribute a major share of annual remittances to Pakistan.
Pakistani medical professionals departing for Kuwait pic.twitter.com/M6Co72qUqA— Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD (@mophrd) June 16, 2021
Remittances to Pakistan surged to $26.7 billion between July and May 2020-21 fiscal year (FY), which was 29.4 per cent higher as compared to the same period last year.
Remittances during the first 11 months of FY 2021 have crossed by $3.6 billion, as compared to the last fiscal, data showed.
