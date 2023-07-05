2,200 earthquakes in 24 hours: Iceland braces for volcanic eruption

She was nine months pregnant and one week from her due date when she suffered the aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding and injury
Some 2,200 earthquakes have been recorded in the area around Iceland's capital Reykjavik the past 24 hours, signalling that a volcanic eruption could be imminent, the country's weather office said Wednesday.
The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said the tremors began around 4 pm (1600 GMT) on Tuesday beneath Mount Fagradalsfjall, which sits atop a volcanic system and where two eruptions have occurred in the past two years on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland's southwestern tip.
"Around 2,200 earthquakes have been detected and the largest earthquakes have been felt in the Southwest part of Iceland," the agency said Wednesday, adding that continued seismic activity was likely.
Seven of the quakes had a magnitude over four, which is still considered a light quake.
The seismic activity also prompted the agency to raise its aviation alert to "orange" from "green".
The colour code is designed to inform the aviation industry of eruption risks.
In April 2010, some 100,000 flights were cancelled, leaving more than 10 million travellers stranded, following the massive eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, around 150 kilometres to the east along Iceland's southern coast.
The enormous plumes of ash that billowed into the sky for several weeks, caused the biggest air traffic disruption in peacetime until the Covid-19 pandemic.
While no "eruption tremor" had been observed so far Mount Fagradalsfjall, the likelihood of one occurring "within the coming hours to days" had increased.
Iceland is Europe's biggest and most active volcanic region.
The North Atlantic island straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack on the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.
Lava spewed out near Mount Fagradalsfjall, 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Reykjavik, in both 2021 and 2022, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to catch a rare glimpse of an active volcano.
ALSO READ:
She was nine months pregnant and one week from her due date when she suffered the aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding and injury
Excessive swampiness can be an inconvenience, especially in the summer, but several treatments are available
A new generation of chatbots doesn’t have many of the guardrails put in place by companies like Google and OpenAI, presenting new possibilities — and risks
Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges involving four men for events that date from 2001 to 2013
Ministry of Commerce and China Customs says exports of gallium and germanium will require a licence from August 1
He says the airline staff gave him wipes and gloves to clean up and then casually noted a passenger had haemorrhaged on the flight earlier
Arrests come down to to less than 200 as minister says the average age of those arrested is 17 with some as young as 12
A futuristic LED video wall has also been installed in the courtrooms, serving as a high-resolution display for camera feeds and multimedia content