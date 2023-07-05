Ajman building fire: Residents of 225 apartments return to their homes

The blaze that broke out on June 27 destroyed 64 apartments, 10 vehicles

by Ajanta Paul Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 8:32 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 8:43 PM

A week after the massive blaze engulfed a residential tower in Ajman, tenants of 225 apartments have now returned to their homes. The Ajman Police welcomed the families back with flower bouquets.

A video posted by the police showed officers knocking on residents’ doors and welcoming them back. They interacted with the residents, inquiring about their wellbeing.

A massive fire broke out in Tower 02 of the Ajman One complex in the wee hours of June 27. Civil defence and police teams were able to control and extinguish the blaze that engulfed one part of the residential building.

Ghaith Khalifa Al-Kaabi, the head of the Comprehensive City Police Center, clarified that the fire originated on the 16th floor of the 32-storey tower. The residents were successfully evacuated in record time, and no injuries were reported.

With the support of specialists, the civil defence forces efficiently managed to control the fire and handle the incident effectively. As part of the response efforts, the 810 individuals affected were relocated to hotel apartments, ensuring that all individuals were provided with alternative accommodations. This coordinated effort was made possible through the collaboration of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Ajman Charitable Business Association.

According to police reports, the blaze caused damage to a total of 64 apartments and ten vehicles. Seven buses were provided by the emirate's Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Red Crescent, to transport residents from Tower 02 to hotels in Ajman and Sharjah.

A mobile police station was brought to the site of the accident, which provided certificates and other measures for residents to be able to report the loss of items. The mobile station also helped secure the site.

A mobile police station was promptly deployed to the scene, ensuring that essential services were readily available to the affected residents and neighbouring individuals at the fire site for four consecutive days, operating around the clock. This eliminated the need for residents to visit a police station.

The centre issued a total of 52 certificates to those in need, including 13 vehicle damage reports, 7 proof certificates, and 31 property damage certificates for the apartments. These certificates served to safeguard their rights and guarantee a safe return to their homes.

Ghaith Al-Kaabi thanked the Civil Defence Department, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Ajman Charitable Business Association for their cooperation and tremendous efforts in controlling the fire, cooperation in transporting and housing affected residents, and following up their affairs in hotels to reinforce the stability of security and security in the region.

