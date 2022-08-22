16 dead in Russia crash between minibus, lorries

While the extreme weather has eased, warnings against heavy rain stay in western Tasman and Fiordland
Sixteen people were killed Sunday when a minibus collided with two trucks in Russia's southern Ulyanovsk region, news agencies reported quoting emergency services.
According to witnesses quoted by news agencies, a truck veered off the road when it collided with a minibus travelling in the opposite direction near the village of Nikolayevka.
At the time of the accident, the minibus was also hit from behind by another truck. According to footage broadcast by Russian television channel Ren TV, the minibus was almost completely flattened by the two trucks.
The accident left 16 dead, 14 Kyrgyz citizens and two Russians, rescue services quoted by the TASS news agency.
Kyrgyzstan's foreign affairs minister confirmed the death of the country's 14 citizens in a statement.
Three other people -- two men and a woman -- were taken to hospital in a serious condition, Ulyanovsk regional governor Alexei Ruskikh wrote on Telegram.
Violations of road safety regulations are common in Russia, where several deadly bus accidents have occurred in recent years.
In January, five people were killed and 21 injured in a bus accident in the Riazan region, about 270 kilometres (170 miles) south of Moscow.
In December 2019, a bus with around 40 passengers on board plunged into a frozen river in the Zabaikalsk region of Siberia, killing 19 people and injuring 21.
ALSO READ:
While the extreme weather has eased, warnings against heavy rain stay in western Tasman and Fiordland
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority says Imran’s speech would only be permitted to be aired after an effective delay mechanism
Air defences shoot down a drone above the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol
The former prime minister leads a PTI rally in support of incarcerated leader Shahbaz Gill
Himachal Pradesh’s disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25
Substance found in bodies of newborns
The gang approved loans on high interest rates and after recovery, used to extort customers using morphed photos
According to Antonio Guterres, more than 650,000 metric tonnes of grain and other food exported from Ukraine since a deal last month