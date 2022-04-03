1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia mall: Police

The investigations began when officers seized nearly 35 kilos of cannabis from a car in October 2018
World22 hours ago
A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia mall Saturday evening, police said.
Norfolk police were called to MacArthur Center around 6:25pm, the department said in a news release. The women, who were shot in their ankles, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
Police Chief Larry Boone told news outlets that the shooting was prompted by an argument over money, and that he believed the male victim and the suspect were related. Boone said he didn’t know if the two women had any relationship to the shooter or the man who was killed.
The the victims’ names weren’t immediately released.
Several area roads were blocked off as authorities investigated. Police shared photos later Saturday night of a suspect and a person of interest, asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
The shooting happened on the same day as the funeral for 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, who was one of two people killed less than two blocks from the shopping center on March 19. Authorities say Jenkins was caught in a crossfire as she was leaving a bar.
The investigations began when officers seized nearly 35 kilos of cannabis from a car in October 2018
World22 hours ago
Moscow alleges that an airstrike from Ukrainian helicopters caused a massive fire
World1 day ago
'We were crying when we saw soldiers at the checkpoint with Ukrainian crests on their arms,' says one evacuee
World1 day ago
He issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened
World1 day ago
Maks Levin was killed with two gunshots, fired allegedly by the Russian military
World1 day ago
Animals bought and sold on one Facebook page included elephants, bears, and critically endangered pangolins
World1 day ago
Video images of the purported attack posted online showed what looked like several missiles being fired from a low altitude
World1 day ago
The decision came after 'a personal request from the French president and German chancellor to Russian President Vladimir Putin'
World2 days ago