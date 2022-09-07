US judge lets Elon Musk amend Twitter claims, rejects delaying case

Tesla boss to add whistleblowing revelations from platform's ex-security chief

By AFP Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 5:54 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 6:07 PM

A US judge permitted Elon Musk to amend his complaint against Twitter on Wednesday, but rejected delaying the lawsuit over the disintegration of the billionaire's deal to acquire the social media company.

In a mixed ruling, Kathaleen McCormick, the chancellor of the Delaware court, said Musk could add whistleblowing revelations from a Twitter ex-security chief that surfaced in August.

But she denied his request to push back the litigation, saying prolonging the suit "would risk further harm to Twitter too great to justify."

ALSO READ: