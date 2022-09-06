Elon Musk slams new 'Lord of the Rings' show on Amazon

Musk tweeted that late author J.R.R. Tolkien is “turning in his grave”

By CT Desk Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 11:26 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 12:52 PM

Elon Musk has slammed the new 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series 'Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,' saying that late author J.R.R. Tolkien is “turning in his grave.”

The new billion-dollar fantasy series is currently playing on Amazon Prime Video, which is owned by Musk's rival Jeff Bezos.

Musk, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the new show, added that "almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice."

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

Galadriel is a warrior elf and the lead of the series. She is played by Welsh actress Morfydd Clark.

'Rings of Power,' set thousands of years before the events of 'The Lord of the Rings,' has been a huge success for Amazon, garnering 25 million viewers for the first two episodes. It became the platform's top premiere ever. However, the show has drawn mixed reactions from critics and audiences.

Developed by showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the eight-episode show will conclude on October 14.