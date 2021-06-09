HOME > WKND > Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Mohalla

Purva Grover /Dubai
purva@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 9, 2021

There's nothing a bowl of biryani can’t fix

When there’s something delectable and aromatic cooking in the neighbourhood kitchen, there are chances that you know about it, especially if it involves desi spices. That pretty much describes a home-delivered experience by Mohalla. For, on a weekend evening, not just our home but even our neighbour’s home got doused in the warm, soothing aromas of a multitude of spices. Befittingly, the word Mohalla, when translated to Hindi, means the neighbourhood.

Tempted by the chefs from this Indian food restaurant at Dubai Design District to sample their Classic Mutton Biryani, we signed up for a meal to remember and vouch for the emotion that they indeed serve one of the best biryanis in the town. The debate on the latter is an old one, just as there are as many ways to prepare a biryani, there are as many contenders in the city claiming the title. The tender-juicy pieces of marinated mutton draped in authentic spices and malt vinegar would remind you of the comfort of homemade food, which prides on generation-old recipe. The rice to meat ratio was perfect, unlike in most cases where diners are left with meatless rice floating on the plate. The accompanying yakhni sauce was rich and oozing with flavour. If you ever wondered how broth can transform into a curry, this would be it. The biryani, garnished with nuts, was indeed the showstopper. They also serve the No-Meat Biryani, prepared with jackfruit, besides the regular chicken and prawn biryani, and for true-blue lovers, there is the Mutton Raan Biryani.

Moving on from the showstopper, the first runner-up of the evening was the Mango Cake. It would be a tad unfair to call this dessert a cake, for it actually was fresh mango cut julienne and draped in the goodness of cream (amongst other things) with crumbled cake adding the right crunch to a dessert. If I were to rename it, I’d say it was a close blend between a Tres Leches, Panettone and Cheesecake.

purva@khaleejtimes.com

author

Purva Grover

Purva Grover is a journalist, poetess, playwright, and stage director. She made her debut as an author, with The Trees Told Me So, a collection of short stories. She is the editor of Young Times, a magazine that empowers the youth in the UAE. She conducts fortnightly writing workshops, author interaction events, open mic sessions, etc. for the writing fraternity in UAE. Her stage productions have been recognised for their boldness, honesty, and unique voice. She is backed with a post-graduate degree in mass communication and literature. Born & brought up in colourful-chaotic India, she writes in English and currently resides in Dubai, UAE. You can stalk her on Instagram @purvagr and say hello to her at purvagrover.com



 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Exclusive: 'Kerala to raise living standards to global level'

null votes | 4 June 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT One-on-One with John Bull Director, Terra ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Indian boy finds himself on UAE textbook...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: A tour of Dubai’s Holocaust...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Pack your bags this summer, European...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE visa linked to PCR...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: With one leg, UAE-based amputee...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Emirates resumes UK...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UK red list a big worry for ...
 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes