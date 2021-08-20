New beginnings with Babyshop

Isn’t that how it feels when the kids’ new school year begins? Like the parents are going back to school.

Keeping in mind the current pandemic scenario, Babyshop has launched its back-to-school campaign, to make life easy for parents and fun for students. With more than 100 brands and 1,000-plus styles, Babyshop is here to help mommy and daddy prep for school — without breaking the bank.

Take for instance the three- and five-piece trolley backpack sets, starting at just Dh79. Sturdy, trendy and easy on the eyes. All the backpacks come with a one-year warranty — that’s value for money right there.

Brands galore

Babyshop also offers some exclusive love. Parents can now shop for brands like Ryan’s World, Cocomelon, Love Diana, Na! Na! Na! Surprise, Paw Patrol, and U.S. Polo, that are not available anywhere else. Plus, there’s Juniors, the in-house brand that ranks high on quality and is surprisingly affordable.

One-stop shop

Kids grow up faster than we think, don’t they? And they need new uniforms almost every year. Babyshop makes uniform-shopping effortless; parents can get trousers and shirts for boys, or pinafores, skirts and shirts for girls. Shop online or through the Babyshop mobile application — it only takes a few clicks to get them delivered right to your doorstep.

Safety first

It’s not easy for parents to send their children off to school, given the ongoing condition. Babyshop’s wide array of safety products can help in easing their tense minds. Face masks, hand sanitisers, anti-bacterial pocket hand wipes, and immunity-boosting supplements, can ensure their protection to an extent. Obviously, parents and teachers will provide a list of protocols that they should follow to stay safe.

Stay smart

Babyshop even has smartwatches for older kids. They can use them to:

Track how many steps they take in a day. The sooner kids understand the importance of staying active, the better.

Monitor heart rate and blood pressure. This simple DIY is better than going to the doctor, isn’t it?

Monitor sleep. We all know how important it is to get optimal shut-eye time.

As an alarm clock. Let children set an alarm for school and wake up by themselves. Makes them more responsible and independent.

The smartwatches are available in four attractive colours, at equally attractive prices.

Homeschool made easy

For parents who are not entirely convinced that their kids are safe in school, Babyshop has excellent home-schooling products, like writing desks, headphones, easel stands, and chalkboards.

In these trying times, we have to be here for one another like never before. Babyshop understands the gravity of the situation, and is there for every parent and child, in the best way possible.

Explore the widest range of Back-to-School gear at Babyshop or Babyshop at Centrepoint stores, or shop online at www.babyshopstores.com

Produced by KT Engage,The branded content unit of Khaleej Times