Instagram has a big influence on where people go. The majority of us are guilty of snapping our food before we eat, and restaurants and cafés are well aware of this trend. And that’s why, we’re here to make your life easier by assisting you in capturing the perfect Instagram photo! Here’s a list of some of Dubai’s most ‘gramworthy eateries and cafés that will satisfy your Insta needs, while also providing some delicious treats.

Vibe café

A café that is brightly-coloured and tropical-style. The interior, the vibes, the ambience will definitely make you smile. This café will transport you to the Caribbean, savouring delicious food, with impeccable presentation that is definitely Instagram-worthy. You are promised to feel ‘good vibes only’!

AL WASL/ DIFC

Price : Dh170

Jungle courtyard

Want to take some cute pictures in a jungle amidst the city? Jungle courtyard is your place to go! A roomy, feel-good café with a great food and beverage menu to choose from. Enjoy both, great pictures and a delicious meal at this location.

Jumeirah

Price: Dh220

Tania’s teahouse

Tania’s Teahouse is one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable spots, thanks to its stylish interiors, making it an aesthetic spot to get some pictures for the ‘gram. The menu includes colourful items like pastel-hued mermaid toast, rainbow-bright beetroot hummus, and French toast in a teacup and a list of special teas to choose from.

Umm Suqeim

Price: Dh185

Brunch and cake

Want to enjoy some mouth-watering food that not only looks amazing but also tastes great? Brunch and Cake have got you covered. Enjoy healthy, delicious, ‘gram worthy food in a boho chic theme restaurant. The interior itself is enough to make you feel refreshed and joyful.

AL WASL

Price: Dh240

Sansation

Take a trip to Greece with this Mediterranean restaurant inspired by Santorini in Greece, located over a relaxing view of the lake. This hidden gem offers a variety of cuisines that also include vegan and gluten-free options.

Motor city

Price: Dh120

Coco Paris

A beautiful café located at the heart of Downtown Dubai. The interior will have you stunned with the floral details and pastel colours. It’s the perfect place to get some cute pictures for the ‘gram, while you enjoy some delicious dessert and coffee.

The Dubai Mall Zabeel

Price: Dh240