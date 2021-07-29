National Chicken Wings Day: The most delicious wings in the UAE

Up for some juicy goodness? Whether you’re a fan of the sweet BBQ sauce or enjoy your mouth burning with a burst of spices, these restaurants are ready to fulfil your chicken wings cravings with a variety of flavours and spices. Roll up your sleeves, wear your gloves and get ready to dig in.

Wingstop

Tossed and sauced to perfection. As the name suggests, Wingstop specialises in the juiciest wings out there with a huge variety of sauces to choose from. Want to challenge your taste buds and test your spice tolerance? Try out the atomic wings that will surely tear you up.

Location: Multiple outlets across Dubai, Sharjah & Abu Dhabi

Average Cost: Dh80

Buffalo wild wings

A classic restaurant when it comes to enjoying chicken wings. Don’t want it to get too messy? You can even get boneless chicken wings with a variety of signature sauces and seasonings to choose from. The restaurant has a relaxing vibe and is a great place to just hang out with your friends or family. Location: Umm Suqeim, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh180

Original wings and rings

The ultimate destination to fulfil your chicken wings cravings! Original Wings and Rings offers a variety of baked wings cooked to perfection with some delicious sauces. If you feel a bit adventurous and want to test your spice tolerance, you can choose from the spiciest sauce options as well but make sure you keep a drink nearby to tone down the fiery flavours.

Location: DIFC, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh230

Black Tap

Get ready to be impressed. Black Tap not only offers some of the best burgers, this restaurant is also a chicken lover’s dream. The wings they offer are just as good as everything else on the menu. They might not have the biggest variety of flavours but the offerings are absolutely delicious.

Location: Multiple branches across Dubai, Sharjah

and Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh225

Wingsters

Wingsters was the first and one of its kind buffalo wings joint in the UAE. The menu includes 25 unique wings flavours to choose from. Enjoy the best quality, juicy wings made with fresh ingredients and sauces that will make you want more. Don’t be afraid to get messy and dig into the saucy juicy wings.

Location: Business Bay, Dubai Marina, The Greens, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh95

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que

What better place to try the famous American fast food (chicken wings) than a restaurant that offers an all-American cuisine. Indulge in some delicious chicken wings tossed in your favourite sauce. Enjoy the traditional-style wings or have the boneless chicken wings as per your preference.

Location: DIFC, Dubai, and Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi

Average Cost: Dh300