Who would miss a cheerful gathering of close friends over brunch, on a stunning sunny day in the city, with the dynamic views of the skyscrapers? With shared laughs and happy moments around the iconic city of Dubai, you can once again enjoy an array of food options to savour. With brunches in Dubai opening up, it’s time to savour the city’s best meals with your loved ones.

Belgian Café

With a European-style setting and cooling beverages, your experience will be like no other. The Belgian Café located at Dubai Festival City combines the perfect theme for brunch with your gals! With vibrant, lively music and a variety of food options, your weekends will never be boring. They provide great offers every Friday from 12:30 to 3:30 pm, so if you are looking for a great catch-up with friends, this is the place for you!

Location: Dubai Festival city

Price: Dh385

Brass Monkey

This venue is so much more than just a brunch place. With a wide range of games and fun activities that you can try out, your time will just fly! This spacious two-floor lounge has got it all. From bowling to foosball, video games, arcades, and even a swimming pool, there’s a wide variety of options to choose from. And of course, we cannot forget their exclusive menu of tacos, salads, salmon, and a bunch of delicious sliders. So, head over there and enjoy!

Location: Bluewaters Island

Price: Dh440

Seven Sisters

The Seven Sisters lounge originally opened in Beirut with an aim to bring the city’s vibes to life. And now you can enjoy the irresistible charm of Lebanon right at the heart of Dubai’s Business Bay. The food menu carries an essence of Mediterranean mixed with Asian cuisine, served with a stunning view of the Dubai Canal that ensures guests an unforgettable open-air brunch experience.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road

Price: Dh425

The Stage, Jazz

Craving pizza over brunch? We have got you covered. The cafe is the perfect place to satisfy your cravings for fresh pizzas. Over the sound of acoustic music and an extravagant setting, with unique, contemporary interior that overlooks the city’s skyline, this spot will top your list. And of course, the live jazz part will complement your brunch experience even better.

Location: Jumeriah Lake Towers

Price: Dh275

Zero Gravity

Who would not love to have brunch at the beach? You will not only enjoy top picks of unlimited food and beverages, but can also relish a relaxed afternoon vibe with an extraordinary terrace space. The fun modern interiors add a fresh and friendly touch that you will not find anywhere else. If you are looking for a fun and happening spot with your fellas, then you cannot miss Zero Gravity!

Location: Dubai Marina

Price: Dh380

Cé La Vi

This is not a typical brunch place that you can find anywhere in the city. The creative Asian cuisine will make you want to come back every time! With one-of-a-kind dishes like wild mushroom, truffle bao, and smoked egg foie gras, Cé La Vi at the Address Sky View, is your go-to place with premium cuisine. Away from bustle of the city, the setting is chic yet minimal.

Location: Downtown Dubai

Price: Dh290