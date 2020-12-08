WKND Read: Covid-19 causes closure of Dubai's special art studio after 10 years

The year 2020 has been many things for many people. For Mawaheb — a 10-year-old Dubai institution that pushed for the inclusion and integration of adults with special needs — it is, sadly, the end of an era.

The art studio announced its closure — brought on by the implications of Covid — on social media and was quickly met by a “heartbroken” community, which has been responding with several testimonials of the legacy that Mawaheb leaves behind.

When founder Wemmy de Maaker first came to Dubai in 2002, she noticed there were hardly any people of determination to be seen. It was a bit strange for the Dutch expat, who has spent the greater part of her life working with the differently abled.

The observation led to the founding of Mawaheb, which means ‘talent’ in Arabic and used art to equip its students with both creative and life skills. “Art is for everybody,” says Wemmy. “It’s a common language we can all speak, no matter who you are or where you’re from. That’s why I chose it as the medium to develop students’ skills.”

From Down syndrome to autism to muscular dystrophy, all people of determination were made to feel welcome at Mawaheb. Age was no bar either, with students in their 50s on the roll call. Acceptance and growth made up the twin cores of the studio’s philosophy — and they enabled students to shine.

“We tend to see people with disability as ‘not capable’,” notes Wemmy. “But we have proved, with what we’ve done over the last 10 years, that they’re absolutely capable, intelligent people. So, it’s on us to interact with them and see the person behind the kabuki syndrome, behind the autism…”

Giving people of determination the tools to be independent and watching them learn to “make and maintain friendships, use public transport, and meet friends for coffee” has been wonderful validation for the team of volunteers behind the initiative. “For us, it was important to bring them up to a certain level and then, when they were ready to fly on their own, to let them go,” explains Wemmy, who speaks with pride about two of her students who recently landed full-time positions with a couple of major UAE hotels.

Final show

Formerly located in Dubai’s Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, the venue downed its shutters for good in September. For now, a swan song in the form of a final group art exhibition is on display — till December 8 — at The Workshop Dubai in Jumeirah. There, a stunning painting of a galloping horse, symbolising freedom for a student with muscular dystrophy hangs proudly next to concepts of tulips and twins in vivid splashes of paint.

In a world torn apart by differences, there’s much to learn from people of determination who simply accept you as you are, says Wemmy. “We tend to be driven by what people look like. But what is ‘normal’? That’s the question we need to ask ourselves. That’s why it’s so important to have different kinds of people in every sector of the community. Inclusion and diversity will only enrich our lives.”

The UAE has been making great strides towards these ends, and Wemmy says she is grateful for that. “The only thing I’d love to see is a more structured roadmap. If the government can create a strategy towards greater equality and inclusion, I think that would really help bring the UAE to another level.”

The closure of the art studio does not mean they’re going back to square one, says Wemmy, who is confident that the students will find their way. She does have a request for the residents of the UAE though. “I started Mawaheb 10 years ago for people of determination who were sitting at home, who thought they had no purpose in life. I would really invite the local community to help us continue the legacy of what we began. Include people of determination. Hire them if you can. Inclusion is not just important for them — it’s important for us.”

