Vir Sanghvi: How these adjectives relate to people he's known

Who has surprised you the most?

Sonia Gandhi. I never thought she would develop such strong political instincts, or bring back the Congress to power, or run the government for 10 years

Who is the brightest person you know?

Nandan Nilekani and Shashi Tharoor. I’m not talking about their achievements — but their insights, their range of interests

Who has inspired you the most?

I don’t usually get inspired by people. But among the ones I admired the most are Bhaskar Menon and Sonny Mehta

Who has a way with people?

Shah Rukh Khan and Tony Blair: if either of them set their mind on charming somebody, they would succeed

sushmita@khaleejtimes.com