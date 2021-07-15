HOME > WKND > Features

Vir Sanghvi: How these adjectives relate to people he's known

Sushmita Bose /Dubai
sushmita@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 15, 2021

The journalist and TV presenter tells us about his unique attributions to adjectives and adverbs that remind him of people he's known along the way

Who has surprised you the most?

Sonia Gandhi. I never thought she would develop such strong political instincts, or bring back the Congress to power, or run the government for 10 years

Who is the brightest person you know?

Nandan Nilekani and Shashi Tharoor. I’m not talking about their achievements — but their insights, their range of interests

Who has inspired you the most?

I don’t usually get inspired by people. But among the ones I admired the most are Bhaskar Menon and Sonny Mehta

Who has a way with people?

Shah Rukh Khan and Tony Blair: if either of them set their mind on charming somebody, they would succeed

sushmita@khaleejtimes.com

author

Sushmita Bose

Sushmita, who came to Dubai in September 2008 on a whim and swore to leave in a year's time (but then obviously didn't), edits wknd., the KT lifestyle mag, and writes the Freewheeling column on the Oped page every Friday. Before joining Khaleej Times, she'd worked for papers like Hindustan Times and Business Standard in New Delhi, and a now-defunct news magazine called Sunday in Calcutta. She likes meeting people, making friends, and Facebooking. And even though she can be spotted hanging out in Dubai's 'new town', she harbours a secret crush on the old quarters, and loves being 'ghetto-ised' in Bur Dubai where she is currently domiciled.



 
 
khaleejtimes

Sports (photos)

Euro 2020 final in pictures: Italy defeat England on penalties

null votes | 12 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Watch: Farhan Akhtar says 'Toofaan' more...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Emirates extends suspension ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE opens embassy in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: How can you make your own robots?
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Watch: Fahadh Faasil on his political...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Only in Dubai: A French Toast topped with 24 ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green...
khaleejtimes

Local Business

Staycations remain popular choice ahead of Eid break

1 votes | 15 July 2021

khaleejtimes

Business

UK lubricant brand makes GCC debut

1 votes | 15 July 2021

 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes