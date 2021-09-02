HOME > WKND > Features

Top trending memes of the week

Mahwash Ajaz/Dubai
Filed on September 2, 2021

The internet is one dark joke humanity has played on itself

This week in Memesaab, I’m going to make you lose your faith in humanity and the Internet. Crate challenge? Seriously? People are jumping over crates and breaking their necks. Why? For a 15-second viral video. That’s where we are now! The world is fighting a deadly pandemic and people are losing livelihoods but hey, as long as we follow stupid trends, it’s all worth it, right? Remember when people thought drinking bleach would cure Covid? And you thought the human race couldn’t get stupider? Well, 2021 clearly isn’t letting us forget that the Einstein quote, “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.”

But don’t despair. There are some funny moments too. And then there is a quiet laugh in the sheer stupidity of the human condition. And the Internet, like humanity itself, has managed to celebrate those too. Check these top moments out.

1. Have you done this? I bet you have. Don’t lie.

2. Adulting summed up:

3. Someone truly described how toxic relationships work:

4. This is how I feel about the world and its multifarious issues.

Especially when I start going through news twitter!

5. Context is everything!

6. My dog

7. My cat

8. Please stop looking at me

9. Turning 100

10.James Corden and the cast of Cinderella did a flash mob on the streets and the internet wasn’t having any of it.

11. And last but not the least. Crate challenge: A new stupidity!

What were your most ‘why why why’ moments on twitter/Instagram this week? Let us know in the comments!




 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Last US troops leave...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE tourist visa opens from ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Dubai offers Pfizer booster ...
khaleejtimes

World

Researchers discover world's northernmost island

6 votes | 28 August 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE resumes tourist visas...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Interviews Alan Walker - featuring ROG...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One with Emirati pilot Salma Al...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

UAE-Oman land borders are now open
khaleejtimes

Europe

350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla

3 votes | 28 August 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Meet Jack Carleson, an 18-year-old LEGO...
 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes