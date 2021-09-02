Top trending memes of the week

This week in Memesaab, I’m going to make you lose your faith in humanity and the Internet. Crate challenge? Seriously? People are jumping over crates and breaking their necks. Why? For a 15-second viral video. That’s where we are now! The world is fighting a deadly pandemic and people are losing livelihoods but hey, as long as we follow stupid trends, it’s all worth it, right? Remember when people thought drinking bleach would cure Covid? And you thought the human race couldn’t get stupider? Well, 2021 clearly isn’t letting us forget that the Einstein quote, “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.”

But don’t despair. There are some funny moments too. And then there is a quiet laugh in the sheer stupidity of the human condition. And the Internet, like humanity itself, has managed to celebrate those too. Check these top moments out.

1. Have you done this? I bet you have. Don’t lie.

Checking your fridge every 5 minutes to see if any food magically appeared. — FUNNY TWEETS (@JokesMemesFacts) August 23, 2021

2. Adulting summed up:

half of adulting is basically you trying not to cry. — (@artfuIchaos) August 22, 2021

3. Someone truly described how toxic relationships work:

I remember them toxic relationships. Whole day be ruined by 8am sharp — toxic king (@777jorgeivan) August 21, 2021

4. This is how I feel about the world and its multifarious issues.

Especially when I start going through news twitter!

“You are so chill” thanks idc about anything anymore. — Kashish (@kashishhx) August 22, 2021

5. Context is everything!

If you knew nothing about The Incredibles this would be a horrifying picture https://t.co/eOAmMiGGxR — Coleman Richardson (@colemanhall) August 21, 2021

6. My dog

“nobody loves you”



my dog when I get home: pic.twitter.com/zSA2sMs1rc — Necation (@clsdapp) August 21, 2021

7. My cat

This is my cat's expression when I forgot to feed him on time pic.twitter.com/aLstWrv4z9 — Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) August 29, 2021

8. Please stop looking at me

me when someone's looking at me while i'm doing something pic.twitter.com/UKT2pgjZpB — (@brainwashingart) August 21, 2021

9. Turning 100

It’s not every day that you get to turn 100… May the celebrations commence!!!! 100 pic.twitter.com/pCfl1SVoQy — Iris Apfel (@IrisBApfel) August 29, 2021

10.James Corden and the cast of Cinderella did a flash mob on the streets and the internet wasn’t having any of it.

Whoever made this should be in the MoMA pic.twitter.com/clA5PDlyMC — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) August 29, 2021

11. And last but not the least. Crate challenge: A new stupidity!

Finna practice on level one pic.twitter.com/QPwg8PI6yO — Nessa (@nessiitta) August 22, 2021

What were your most ‘why why why’ moments on twitter/Instagram this week? Let us know in the comments!