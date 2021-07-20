Aromatherapy: The healing benefits of essential oils

One often comes across the inclusion of lavender, peppermint, sandalwood, and more, in soaps, candles, oils, shower gels, room fresheners, and more. Apart from the soothing aromas that these ingredients provide, they’re also said to have healing properties. Well, essential oils have been used for nearly 6,000 years to improve a person’s health or mood. Enter aromatherapy, which experts define as a pseudoscience based on the usage of aromatic materials that improve psychological or physical well-being. Join us as we learn more about self-care via scents.

Deborah Thony, brand manager, Neal’s Yard Remedies Middle East, says: “From a recent piece of research involving more than 5.5k of our customers worldwide, we discovered that 80 per cent are interested in or would like to know more about aromatherapy. This rises to 83 per cent in women aged 35-44.” She adds how the performance of the aromatherapy category continues to be strong, and after the first wave of the pandemic in the UK, sales to international markets were up by 70 per cent as compared to the previous year.

A report published by Data Bridge Market Research, June 2021, states that the aromatherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8.15 per cent in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. David Hall, head of marketing, LIWA Trading, the parent company of DWELL, explains: “Smell is a vital human sensory experience, making life richer and more immersive. Quality fragrance can elevate an individual’s well-being simply through the power of aromatherapy. Ever since the pandemic hit more than a year ago, individuals across the globe have been going through extraordinarily tough times and dealing with elevated stress levels due to insecurity and instability. Since then, we have seen a decent increase in the number of individuals resorting to aromatherapy due to its several benefits.”

Thony shares how aromatic essential oils have been used for thousands of years as traditional remedies to enhance health and wellbeing. “The ability of fragrances to affect mood and atmosphere has long been recognised, and different cultures have made use of the aromatic plants available to them for spiritual rituals and personal use. The appeal of essential oils has endured, and today, the practice of aromatherapy is well established in natural health,” she adds. Their most popular aromatherapy product is the Frankincense Essential Oil, which they source from the Dhofar region in Oman, the cultural home of the finest frankincense. “It’s a magical oil, which hosts a variety of amazing properties. Therapeutically, it’s uplifting, whilst helping to calm the mind, making it a perfect choice for meditation.” Hall summarises the trend when he says: “We believe that self-care looks different on everyone; and for many, taking time to rest and find joy in the little things around the home is uplifting and therapeutic.”

