The most wanted vehicles in the US

The US is one of the largest automotive markets and that is why automakers tend to focus so much on the 330 million that populate the third largest country in the world. Automakers often design and engineer cars with a slant towards American customer needs, safety and emission regulations. Plus, with the sheer number of vehicles sold over a year, the US market acts as a gigantic billboard of sorts for car makers. Here is a list of the bestselling vehicles in the US for 2020.

1 Ford F-Series

The top three vehicles on this list are an indication of the utilitarian needs of the American motoring public, how these vehicles serve both work and private uses and the ingrained patriotism in customers Stateside. Atop the sales ladder is the formidable F-Series pickup trucks from the Blue Oval company, Ford. Since just being a pickup truck is not enough, it comes in a variety of bed lengths, cabin sizes and are designed to haul people, raw materials and equipment with ease.

2. Chevrolet Silverado

Just across town, in Detroit, Michigan, is the headquarters for Ford’s long-time rival, Chevrolet. The Silverado full-size pickup truck from the brand with the bowtie motif is a great alternative to the F-Series and many will swear by the built “like a rock” slogan. Just like Ford, Chevy too has different HD models that add to the sales pie.

3. Ram pickup

The 3rd American pick-up truck on the list is Ram. What has changed over the years is the name — Ram has gone from being just a model under Dodge to a venerated sub-brand. What hasn’t changed is the “tough guy” image, which resonates with the rugged looks and their owners alike. Like the Ford and Chevy, Ram pickups are just as comfortable for hauling families to the malls and picnic spots, as they are carrying stuff from store to site. The old school HEMI engines and new-age aesthetics help it race to third place on this list.

4. Toyota RAV4

Where reliability and residual value is king, the Toyota RAV4 rules. The sensible lot, which loves the utility of a SUV mixed with the convenience of a compact size and 4x4 capability, makes the RAV4 an obvious choice for most middle-income families. The new edgy shape and improved output i.e. 203 bhp (up from 177 bhp) from an engine of the same displacement, makes the RAV4 an easy sell.

5. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V comes in as a runner up to the RAV4 in the compact SUV category. This is no surprise given that it uses the tried-and-tested formula of its Japanese counterpart with the added advantage of more stylised looks, a turbo engine option and better overall dynamics. Treat it gently and the CR-V will stay in your garage and serve your family for years to come.

6. Toyota Camry

Even with the surge in SUV demand and favouritism for American pick-up trucks, the Camry sedan holds its own. The latest iteration is the best-looking version yet. Its quality was always top drawer and now, it comes with better finishes and materials. While the 2.5-litre is the big seller, there is also a go-faster version with a 298 bhp 3.5-litre V6 engine. When it comes to sedan sales, you can always count on the Camry to take the lion’s share.

7. Chevrolet Equinox

The Equinox seems to be the go-to vehicle for people who want an affordable, practical compact SUV but like to keep it “American”. The loyalty towards the brand is seen here, as the Equinox is the second Chevy vehicle to make it to the top 10. The peppy 1.5-litre turbo engine and everyday usability make it cash cow for Chevy.

8. Honda Civic

The perennial favourite among small car buyers has gathered big sales numbers for 2020 and that may be because of its cult status. While the affordable price tag and reliability may be its USP, the compact is also a favourite amongst tuner car enthusiasts. It is no wonder that it is a big part of the underground racing scene and movie franchises like Fast & the Furious.

9. GMC Sierra

The upscale sibling of the Chevrolet Silverado is effectively the same vehicle, sharing the same running gear with a few badge swaps, some chrome bits and colour-coded options. The only genuine point(s) of distinction are the optional CarbonPro carbon-fibre composite bed and MultiPro tailgate, which Chevy does not offer even as a paid extra. The Sierra is the only other vehicle other than the Silverado that actually saw an increase in sales in 2020, while all other manufacturers featured in the top 10 fell short of their sales targets for 2020 due to the pandemic.

10. Toyota Tacoma

Interestingly, while the hefty pickup trucks usually bring in the money, it was the smaller Tacoma and not the Tundra that reeled in the buyers at the Toyota showrooms. And while it embodies the privileged attributes of being a Toyota, the rugged appearance and potent 3.5-litre V6 help make it a clear winner over class rivals like the Ford Ranger.

Notable mentions

There are two manufacturers with a total of four spots within the coveted top 20. One being Toyota with the Corolla, the world’s all-time bestselling vehicle and the slightly cushy mid-size Highlander SUV. And the other being Ford, which moved significant numbers of the Explorer and Escape SUVs out of their showrooms in 2020. On the other end of the spectrum, we have Nissan which enjoys great success in other parts of the world, but in the North American market, only the Rogue sub-compact SUV seems to build some traction. Equally surprising is Jeep’s scenario. Even with such heritage and heavy advertising, Jeep vehicles only made it to the fifteenth and sixteenth spots, with the larger and more expensive Grand Cherokee, ahead of the Wrangler. Also quietly sliding into the nineteenth and twentieth spots is Subaru with the Forester and Outback Wagon, proving once again that the Japanese marque has a relatively smallish, but loyal customer base.

