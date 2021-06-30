HOME > WKND > Ask The Therapist

Dear Therapist: 'My children don't support me'

Prateeksha Shetty/Dubai
Filed on June 30, 2021

My children are adults now and have their own jobs. Yet, they don’t contribute anything to the household. We have supported them all this while, got them a good university degree and enabled them to stand on their own two feet. But now that they’re relatively settled, they don’t feel the need to support us by making any contribution. I don’t feel comfortable asking them for help as I genuinely believe it should come from them. What should I do? — Veena M.

Dear Veena, I see that you feel conflicted about asking for financial support from your children. Bringing it up would be easy if the parents have discussed this with the children as they were growing up. I understand that you feel that it’s only fair or right that children contribute now that they are working adults, but the truth is that many adults these days may not feel the need or the obligation to do so and may even resist the demand made on them.

On the other hand, if the children are helping out for rent or buying household necessities, facilitating travel or upgrading your lifestyle, then that can also be considered as financial support. If this is something that distresses you or you feel strongly about, it would be best to discuss this openly. For all you know, the children may not have thought of it and are, in fact, willing to help out! Regardless of the outcome, talking about it will give you closure on the subject.

Got a query about mental health? Email us on wknd@khaleejtimes.com




 
 
khaleejtimes

Energy

UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced

null votes | 29 June 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video |

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

KT Morning Chat: UAE's ban on arrivals from 4 countries until July 21, says Etihad

70 votes | 30 June 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Expo 2020: Brazil brings Amazon rainforest...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Storybook: How this UAE expat ended up...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

A Dubai eatery where art meets fine dining
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Etihad Credit Insurance: A local solution...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: UAE’s first app to connect...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Covid-19 explainer: What is the Delta Plus...
 
more from wknd.
wknd - logo
©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • wknd - fb
  • wknd - twitter
  • wknd - instagram
 
wknd - khaleejtimes
MAGAZINE Subscribe to wknd. PRINT EDITION
ABOUT US CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY TERMS & CONDITIONS
See the full archive for Cover
wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes wknd - khaleejtimes