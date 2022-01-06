How to set a vision board for 2022

Understanding self-care inside out

By Delna Mistry Anand Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 6:44 PM

There’s something special about the end of a year and the start of another. Something like crushing away a piece of paper and pulling out a crisp new one. You can almost smell the freshness of the clean sheet, as that excited nervous energy starts to kick in. We know what was on the previous one, and now we must determine what we want to put onto the next sheet.

The new year brings a renewal of energies and a new wave of hope. Each year, people around the world make New Year’s resolutions to reach their goals, improve their health and their lives. Nothing against New Year resolutions, but I am more biased towards vision boarding. I believe they are a more powerful and positive tool to bring joy and happiness into our lives.

I made my first vision board around 15 years ago, and yes, it worked for me! Put simply, a vision board is a visual representation of your goals, meaning: putting your goals, dreams, favourite quotes into pictures or a pictorial depiction. It is based on the theory that physically seeing these images repeatedly helps bring you that much needed motivation, direction, and unleashes a world of possibility.

Who should create Vision Boards?

Anyone who has a vision of something they want! Whether you’re a student, an entrepreneur, a fresh graduate or homemaker; everyone can use this tool in their personal life in regard to their relationships, aspirations, self-growth, and any area of your life.

Create your own Vision Board

So you’ve decided that it’s worth a shot? Great! Let me show you how:

1. Decide if you want to make a digital or physical one. The digital version can be placed as wallpaper on your phone, and a physical one would be placed where you can see it often. Remember, the more you see it, the more it ingrains into your mind and like a magnet draws you towards those visions.

2. Now comes the fun part; gather all the things that feel good for you. Things you want more of. Collect pictures that visually represent those things. A law degree, an admission letter to your desired university, the logo of the company you want to work for, an image of a beautiful wedding, even your favourite quotes. It need not be fancy, just images that speak to you and spark joy within you. Take your time with it and do it your way, make it your own. And how do you know if you’ve done it right? Each time you see it, you should feel good.

3. Once you are ready and happy with your vision board, place it somewhere you can see it daily, for that visualisation reinforcement it’s intended to create. Your work desk, by your bedside or on the inside of your cupboard if you wish to keep it private, are some suggestions. Just make sure you’re viewing it regularly.

‘Re-frame’ what you truly want. There are two kinds of goals:

1. ‘Towards’ Goal

2. ‘Away-From’ Goal

Let me explain; if you resolve to drop 10 kgs because you don’t want to be heavy any more, your goal is an ‘away-from goal’, meaning it’s meant to take away from you (your weight, sugar, carbs, your favourite pastries).

But the same goal in a vision board will be visually represented with a picture of a slim, healthy body, healthy foods, a person exercising, and this is why it becomes a ‘towards goal’. It pulls you towards the goal.

Instead of focussing on taking something away, vision boards ‘reframe’ the intention, adding a positive spin.

Feel free to update:

Don’t shy away from updating your vision board. If something does not fit in anymore, change the image and replace it with a new one.

And lastly, remember that a vision board is a wonderful tool to help you achieve your goals but the secret ingredient is your own action. Take that step forward to manifest your dreams, and be open to what shows up. Sometimes the Universe has better plans, far better than your own. Know when to push and when to sit back in wonder and appreciate what the Universe is giving you. Happy vision boarding.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com

Connect with Delna Mistry Anand across social media @DelnaAnand