Feeling emotionally drained? Know how to shield yourself from energy vampires

A guide to stay grounded and centred

By Delna Mistry Anand Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 2:05 PM

Have you felt completely exhausted after meeting someone? Or after coming out of a particular place? Almost as if the energy has been sucked out of you. A sensitive person would definitely recognise this feeling, but even otherwise, you can tell when someone lifts your vibe and when you’re left feeling drained and depleted. The best way I can describe this is that you’ve met an ‘energy-vampire’. Now, I don’t mean this is an evil person, who is out to destroy the world. This could be someone who — without even realising it, zaps your positive energy, is tiring to talk to and leaves a low negative imprint on you.

Traits of an energy vampire:

• Emotional immaturity

• Narcissism, big ego, loves to argue and be ‘right’

• Aggressive or passive aggressive

• Paranoia

• Constant complaining

• Gossiping

• Manipulative behaviour

Like I said, many energy vampires aren’t even aware of their impact and may not intend to harm you. But if you feel you are constantly walking on eggshells with a person, feel stressed even thinking about them or taking their call, then this person is draining your energy and you need to address this. It doesn’t mean you’re going to do something untoward, it only means you are only looking out for your own emotional well-being.

It’s important to identify the energy vampires in your life and know how to protect yourself from them.

Here’s how:

• Step back: If possible, distance yourself from this person, both physically and emotionally.

• Be aware: Sometimes the person is so charming that you end up falling for the trap each time, be aware of this. If it is a colleague or family member, then make your communication extremely clear to them each time.

• Set boundaries: Control how much time you give to this person and be aware of any manipulative or stressful behaviour. In a nice yet firm way, tell them you will not encourage it. If they expect too much out of you, have the courage to say ‘no’.

• Visualise protection: Those who are into a meditative practice will know that your ‘intentions’ create your experience. So, if you strongly intend to protect yourself from their toxic energy, you will no longer be a match for his or her low vibes. Either you will be lifted from the situation or this person will just not affect you any more.

• Large groups: Sometimes large crowds could overwhelm you. Centre yourself with mindful breathing or meditation before attending the gathering. Visualise yourself in a protective bubble of divine white light, and intend that everything that does not vibrate high, will just slide off the bubble. And you will be safe.

