Watch: Heavy rains, ice lash UAE; safety advisories issued

Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent
Rains of different intensities and hail hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday, prompting the police and municipal authorities to issue safety advisories.
Heavy rains with ice fell over the Mleiha-Fili road. Weather-related social media handle Storm Centre posted this video showing icy scenes from the area:
Meanwhile, the highest temperature recorded on the day was 46.2°C in Sweihan, Al Ain. In another video, hail, heavy rains, and dust can be seen — all at the same time:
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued code red, orange and yellow alerts for some areas:
The authority reported heavy to moderate rains in Sharjah’s Al Madam, Bataeh and Mleiha areas. It also reported light rains in Al Ain.
The authority shared this video of rains falling on a highway leading to Al Ain.
The NCM had earlier predicted rainfall in some eastern areas, with 40kmph winds expected to kick up dust.
The Abu Dhabi Police have warned of rainy conditions in Al Ain. The garden city’s municipality also issued a weather alert:
