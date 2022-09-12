UAE motorists alert: Poor visibility; road speed limits changed due to fog

Visibility will be reduced in some coastal and internal areas, says NCM
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) today urged the motorists to follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations, according to WAM.
NCM warned against deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas especially westward until 8.30 am on Monday.
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to beware of the weather conditions, and to take note of changed speed limits.
The speed reduction system has been activated on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International road on the Abu Dhabi - Al Ghwaifat route.
