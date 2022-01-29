UAE: Weather to get colder with dip in temperature

There is also a chance of fog over some areas

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 6:34 AM

It is set to get colder in the UAE as authorities report another dip in temperature.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be dusty to partly cloudy at times to accompany the chilly weather.

It will be humid by night and early Sunday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formations over some eastern internal areas.

There will also be light to moderate winds, fresh at times over the sea. Seas will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.