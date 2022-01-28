Dubai Police brave strong winds, unstable weather to airlift critically ill woman

The statement said 'attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable'
Emergencies1 week ago
The Dubai Police Air Wing braved strong winds, high waves and low visibility to rescue an Indian woman who had fallen sick at a resort in the World Islands.
The swift response of the Dubai Police Air Wing ensured that the woman, in her twenties, was quickly and safely transferred to Rashid Hospital amid unstable weather conditions for immediate medical intervention.
Colonel Khalfan Al Mazroui, deputy director of Dubai Police Air Wing, said the Command and Control Centre at Dubai Police had received an emergency call reporting a woman had fallen sick at the Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort.
He explained that rescue teams could not reach the offshore facility due to unstable weather conditions.
"The visibility was very low at only 1,500 meters, while wind speed was at 40 knots, causing high waves and strong currents," Al Mazroui said.
ALSO READ:
"A team of paramedics were immediately dispatched on board of Dubai Police's helicopter and provided the necessary first aid to the patient before airlifting her to Rashid Hospital," he added.
Al Mazroui reaffirmed that Dubai Police Air Wing routinely carries out specialised humanitarian and community tasks such as providing ambulance services, search and rescue missions, and road monitoring.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
The statement said 'attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable'
Emergencies1 week ago
UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation condemned the attack and vowed that it will not go unpunished
Emergencies1 week ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his condolences to the UAE over the victims of this terrorist act
Emergencies1 week ago
The Emirates called on the international community to condemn the 'heinous crime'
Emergencies1 week ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased
Emergencies1 week ago
Comments came after suspected drone attacks resulted in two fires in the UAE Capital
Emergencies1 week ago
Professional support teams are supporting the families of all those who have been impacted, Adnoc said in a statement
Emergencies1 week ago
Earlier in the day, police confirmed that two Indians and a Pakistani expat were killed in a fire that broke in Musaffah
Emergencies1 week ago