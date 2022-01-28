Dubai Police brave strong winds, unstable weather to airlift critically ill woman

The woman had fallen sick at a resort

Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022

The Dubai Police Air Wing braved strong winds, high waves and low visibility to rescue an Indian woman who had fallen sick at a resort in the World Islands.

The swift response of the Dubai Police Air Wing ensured that the woman, in her twenties, was quickly and safely transferred to Rashid Hospital amid unstable weather conditions for immediate medical intervention.

Colonel Khalfan Al Mazroui, deputy director of Dubai Police Air Wing, said the Command and Control Centre at Dubai Police had received an emergency call reporting a woman had fallen sick at the Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort.

He explained that rescue teams could not reach the offshore facility due to unstable weather conditions.

"The visibility was very low at only 1,500 meters, while wind speed was at 40 knots, causing high waves and strong currents," Al Mazroui said.

"A team of paramedics were immediately dispatched on board of Dubai Police's helicopter and provided the necessary first aid to the patient before airlifting her to Rashid Hospital," he added.

Al Mazroui reaffirmed that Dubai Police Air Wing routinely carries out specialised humanitarian and community tasks such as providing ambulance services, search and rescue missions, and road monitoring.

