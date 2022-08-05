UAE weather: Temperatures to rise to 45ºC, slightly humid Friday

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh and strong at times
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 45ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 45ºC in Al Ain.
The day will also be moderately humid as humidity levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh and strong at times
Winds with speeds of up to 45kmph could kick up dust tomorrow
Winds will be light to moderate, causing blowing dust, sand
Temperature in Fujairah will be as low as 27ºC
Authorities working tirelessly to bring normalcy to areas affected by floods
On-field security teams are seen coordinating with the force, guiding traffic and driving rescue vehicles to multiple locations
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand
Unstable conditions to persist and expected to 'gradually weaken' overnight, expert says