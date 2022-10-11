UAE weather: Temperatures see significant drop, humidity to rise at night

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 6:30 AM Last updated: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 7:18 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon, with a significant decrease in temperatures.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 40ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, humidity levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.