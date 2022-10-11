UAE weather: Temperatures see significant drop, humidity to rise at night

This season experiences high relative humidity in the morning with high temperatures during the day
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon, with a significant decrease in temperatures.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 40ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, humidity levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
This season experiences high relative humidity in the morning with high temperatures during the day
Convective clouds may be formed eastward by afternoon, these could extend to internal areas
It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a chance of mist over coastal, internal areas of the country
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day
There is a chance of formation of convective clouds eastward and southward by afternoon
This is the second such sighting in under 10 days; last week, residents recorded what looked like a small tornado swirling above the ground
This month has seen the relative humidity increase slightly as compared to August; conditions in the last few days have been foggy as a result
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea