UAE weather: Temperatures rise as NCM warns of 8-foot waves

Winds of up to 40 km/hr could cause rough seas

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 6:32 AM

Temperatures will increase gradually on Wednesday in the UAE.

The National Center of Meteorology also issued a yellow alert for rough seas in the Arabian Gulf, warning of 40 km/hr winds and 8-foot waves in the region.

Fresh winds over the sea by morning will become moderate to light winds over the day.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy in general. It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.