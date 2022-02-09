UAE weather: Temperatures rise as NCM warns of 8-foot waves

Temperatures to slightly increase in parts of the country today.
Temperatures will increase gradually on Wednesday in the UAE.
The National Center of Meteorology also issued a yellow alert for rough seas in the Arabian Gulf, warning of 40 km/hr winds and 8-foot waves in the region.
Fresh winds over the sea by morning will become moderate to light winds over the day.
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy in general. It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
