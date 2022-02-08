UAE: Hotel group train wait staff with smartphone photography skills

Supplied photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 10:17 PM

Innovative photographic training scheme ‘Waitography’ will help hotel waiters capture guests’ special moments on smartphone cameras

A major international hotel chain has launched a smartphone photography programme for its wait staff. The ‘Waitography’ programme, launched by the Hilton Group, will train its waiting staff in smartphone photography skills so they can capture their guests’ celebrations with sharp, colourful and vibrant images.

“Naturally, we want to record and remember magical moments we share with family; but often, rushed smartphone photographs or awkward selfies fail to capture the magic,” said a press release from the Hilton Group.

Middle East photographer Roger Moukarzel has been taking the Hilton waiting staff through a rigorous workshop that will hone their photographic skills. Almost 100 Hilton team members have passed through Moukarzel’s photography workshop, and more are scheduled to receive their training soon, the Hilton Group said.

After completion of the training programme, team members will receive a certificate and a badge. Hotel guests will be able to identify the ‘Waitographers’ while in a Hilton property and ask for their assistance when they wish to have their picture taken, explained the release.

Gurmej Bahia, vice-president of marketing and loyalty, International at Hilton, said: “Nine out of ten times, pictures we take on holidays with loved ones has to omit one person so they can take it. Or we attempt a selfie, which doesn’t always work, or we ask for a waiter or a random passer-by to take the photo for us.”

Emma Banks, vice-president, food and beverage strategy and development, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Hilton said: “Not only does the Waitographer scheme reinforce Hilton’s focus on empowering and upskilling its team members, but also ties in with our ambition to create human connections for guests during their stay.”