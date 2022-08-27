UAE weather: Temperatures drop, chance of rain

The day will also be slightly humid with levels ranging from 15 to 70 per cent

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 6:34 AM

The day will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 47ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds southward and westward, which may be rainy.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing and suspended dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

