UAE: Have you seen these breathtaking rain-fed rock pools, waterfalls?

Authorities share stunning videos from the rocky terrains of Al Hajar mountains

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 7:15 AM

Gorgeous bluish-green water pools are now flowing over rocky terrains between the rugged Al Hajar mountains in Ras Al Khaimah. Heavy rains have shaped the stunning rock pools and waterfalls in Wadi Arar. East of Al Ghail, the area is about 7km inland.

According to the RAK Media Office, rainwater flows from the top of the mountains and the four surrounding valleys to create the pools. The team has shared a video, showing breathtaking scenes of the rain-fed pools:

The video even shows three boys diving into the water, splashing away the summer.

How to reach the spot

Ahmed bin Salem Al Wali Al Amzrouei, a local from the area, explained to Khaleej Times that residents and tourists can reach the area in an SUV and follow a hiking trail on foot.

When do pools form?

The pools have been forming in the area for “thousands of years”, Al Amzrouei said. They usually form after heavy rains. “They are generally found at the bottom of the mountains after rainwater flows down,” he said.

Ras Al Khaimah had recently received some heavy rains.

“Visitors just need to find the location on the map and then explore with care and safety in mind,” Al Amzrouei added.

Safety first

The local said visitors must never go alone. “They must be part of a group. People should be cautious when driving on the dirt tracks in these areas as they can change due to the weather. It is important that they go only if the weather is good.

“Never go into a wadi (valley) during stormy or rainy weather,” Al Amzrouei cautioned.

Visitors also need to wear the “correct shoes and take care when walking in these valleys” as they could slip.

“A first-aid kit should be at hand. It is not advisable for children or older adults to visit these places.”

Are there other rock pools in RAK?

Yes, there are many. “The emirate has mountainous terrains that are suitable for such pools to form,” Al Amzrouei said.