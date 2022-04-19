UAE weather: Temperature to drop to 15°C in parts of the country today

Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be fair with temperature dropping to 15°C in parts of the country, according to the National Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general.
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds freshening at times.
The sea will be moderate to slight in Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
