UAE weather: Temperature to drop to 15°C in parts of the country today

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 6:23 AM

The weather in UAE will be fair with temperature dropping to 15°C in parts of the country, according to the National Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds freshening at times.

The sea will be moderate to slight in Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.