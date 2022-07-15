UAE weather: Temperature rises to 46ºC, chance of rain

Horizontal visibility may fall as winds will blow dust and sand

By Web Desk Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 6:31 AM

The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Meteorological Centre says.

There is a chance of some rainy convective clouds forming eastward by afternoon, which may extend toward the internal areas.

Temperatures will go as high as 46ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, with cloud activity causing blowing dust and sand. This will reduce horizontal visibility.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.