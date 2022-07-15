UAE weather: Temperature rises to 46ºC, chance of rain

Winds may cause blowing dust
The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Meteorological Centre says.
There is a chance of some rainy convective clouds forming eastward by afternoon, which may extend toward the internal areas.
Temperatures will go as high as 46ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, with cloud activity causing blowing dust and sand. This will reduce horizontal visibility.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Winds may cause blowing dust
There is some chance of rainfall over some eastern, northern and southern areas
Police urge motorists to exercise caution due to unstable weather
Some clouds will appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon with a probability of rainfall
Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf
A fog alert has also been issued
Temperatures will gradually decrease over western coastal areas
Mercury to hit a maximum of 43.8°C and a minimum of 29.1°C