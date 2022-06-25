UAE weather: Temperature expected to drop slightly

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas
The day will be hot and fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Some clouds may appear over the mountains by today afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to drop, offering residents some respite from the heat. The highest temperature in Dubai will be 41ºC, and in Abu Dhabi will be 45ºC.
Humidity levels are expected to increase during the day as levels range from 20 per cent to 80 per cent.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the day.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
