UAE weather: Temperature dips to 20°C on Friday

Dubai - It was recorded in Raknah, Al Ain

By Web Report Published: Fri 8 Oct 2021, 8:43 AM

Cooler days are on the horizon as the temperature dropped further on Friday morning.

According to the National Meteorology Department (NCM), the lowest temperature recorded in the country was 20.2 degrees Celsius in the Raknah area of Al Ain at 6.30am.

The sea today will be slight to moderate, both offshore and onshore, in the Arabian Sea, while it will be slight in the Oman Sea.