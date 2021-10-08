UAE weather: Temperature dips to 20°C on Friday

Winds may cause blowing dust
Cooler days are on the horizon as the temperature dropped further on Friday morning.
According to the National Meteorology Department (NCM), the lowest temperature recorded in the country was 20.2 degrees Celsius in the Raknah area of Al Ain at 6.30am.
The sea today will be slight to moderate, both offshore and onshore, in the Arabian Sea, while it will be slight in the Oman Sea.
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
