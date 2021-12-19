UAE weather: Temperature could dip as low as 15°C on Sunday

Expect fair to partly cloudy skies

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 6:34 AM

Temperatures on Sunday could dip as low as 15°C in some areas in the UAE.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be the coolest in mountainous regions.

Residents can generally expect fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some eastern and northern areas.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal and coastal areas, with light to moderate winds.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.