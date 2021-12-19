UAE weather: Temperature could dip as low as 15°C on Sunday

Chance of rain by Tuesday morning.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures on Sunday could dip as low as 15°C in some areas in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be the coolest in mountainous regions.
Residents can generally expect fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some eastern and northern areas.
ALSO READ:
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal and coastal areas, with light to moderate winds.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Chance of rain by Tuesday morning.
Weather1 week ago
Cooler days are well and truly here
Weather1 week ago
Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience highs of 27 degrees Celsius
Weather2 weeks ago
The lowest temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius
Weather2 weeks ago
The weather will be stable and mild in general.
Weather2 weeks ago
Heavy rains hit UAE this week.
Weather2 weeks ago
Parts of the country have been recording heavy showers over the last three days
Weather2 weeks ago
Motorists in Khor Fakkan are being wowed by gorgeous roadside falls
Weather2 weeks ago