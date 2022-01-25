UAE weather: Significant drop in temperatures expected in parts of the country

Fair to partly cloudy forecast for Tuesday.

KT file

By WAM Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 6:34 AM

Residents of the UAE to experience varying weather conditions this week with a significant drop in temperatures forecast over western and coastal areas, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for Tuesday is fair to partly cloudy at times.

Weather is expected to be humid with a chance of fog or mist formations by morning over internal areas on Tuesday, with temperatures to slightly increase on Wednesday and Thursday before getting significantly colder over western and coastal areas on Friday.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Another slight decrease in temperatures is expected Saturday, with light to moderate northwesterly winds at a speed of 15–40kmph.