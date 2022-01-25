UAE weather: Significant drop in temperatures expected in parts of the country

Skies are expected to be cloudy
Residents of the UAE to experience varying weather conditions this week with a significant drop in temperatures forecast over western and coastal areas, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for Tuesday is fair to partly cloudy at times.
Weather is expected to be humid with a chance of fog or mist formations by morning over internal areas on Tuesday, with temperatures to slightly increase on Wednesday and Thursday before getting significantly colder over western and coastal areas on Friday.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Another slight decrease in temperatures is expected Saturday, with light to moderate northwesterly winds at a speed of 15–40kmph.
Mercury could dip to 5°C in some areas
'We can do it the whole year, even during summer. Not many people know that'
Authorities urge motorists to drive carefully in wet and windy weather.
Leave an extra safe distance between you and the vehicle in front and be prepared for any incidents
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
The NCM has forecast more rains in the next few days
Sunday and Monday will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas, says NCM
