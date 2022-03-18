UAE weather: Rough sea alert issued; mostly sunny forecast for Friday

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 6:38 AM

A rough sea alert was issued for Friday morning, with winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/hr.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, temperatures will drop slightly across the country today, with the mercury hitting as low as 18ºC.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience highs of 26ºC and 24ºC, respectively, while temperatures are expected to go as low as 18ºC in Dubai and 19ºC in the capital.

It will be humid across the country, according to the NCM, with Abu Dhabi experiencing levels ranging between 50 and 80 per cent.

Fresh to strong Northwesterly winds will reach speeds of up to 60 km/hr. Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough, with wave height reaching 12 ft in Arabian Gulf offshore.