UAE weather: Red, yellow fog alerts issued for multiple emirates; temperature drops to 24°C

The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Red and yellow fog alerts have been issued in the northern and eastern parts of the country. The yellow indicates areas in which fog is expected to form, while the red indicates areas in which fog will actually form, and visibility will drop to less that 1000m.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning. Humidity could reach 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Temperatures are set to reach 37°C and 36°C in the emirates respectively.
As we enter the second half of October, low temperatures drop to the twenties. The Capital and Dubai will see lows of 24°C and 25°C respectively.
Winds will be light to moderate. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
