Watch: Rain-fed waterfalls in UAE, dark clouds tease arrival of winter

By Web Desk Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 4:41 PM

Excitement is setting in for UAE residents as temperatures begin to dip all across the country, teasing the onset of cooler weather and the much-awaited winter season.

A video shared by weather-related social media handle Storm Centre shows cars driving through a lashing of torrential rain in Ras Al Khaimah in 2019.

Shot in the Jebel Jais area, the thrilling clip opens with a dark blanket of clouds looming over the horizon as cars drive beneath it. The next shots show waterfalls of sand and rain gushing down rock-faced mountains, swelling in size and overflowing onto the road as cars quickly splash past.

The dramatic video is set to the soundtrack of Game of Thrones; "winter is coming", a voice announces as a vehicle skids across the flooded road.

Winter may indeed be around the corner as fog blankets the country this week. The National Centre of Meteorology issued red and yellow alerts across the nation on Friday, and Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents to remain cautious on roads and be mindful of the revised speed limits.

The generally warm climate in the country has been interspersed with spells of unusual weather, with icy rains and hailstorms prevailing even as the country recorded highs of 43°C this October. A mini sand tornado was even spotted in Al Ain earlier this month, much to the shock of residents.

Rain and hailstorms are normal during the autumn season, according to the NCM — and they may continue even after the winter weather sets in.

