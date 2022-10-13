UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued as fog covers most of the country

Police warn motorists to exercise caution and pay attention to changing speed limits on the road as horizontal visibility drops

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 6:26 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 6:52 AM

The weather in the UAE will be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially in the western parts of the Emirates.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow alerts for fog as horizontal visibility drops.

Photo: Twitter

Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists that speed reduction systems have been activated. They urge drivers to exercise caution and follow the changing speed limits.

The speed limit on Hameem road (Hameem Bridge - Asab) has been reduced to 80 km/h.

Temperatures are set to reach 38°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 25°C and 26°C respectively.

Winds will be light to moderate. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.