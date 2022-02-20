UAE weather: Increase in temperatures on Sunday

Fair to partly cloudy skies
Weather1 week ago
The weather in the UAE on Sunday morning will be fair in general.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the temperatures will continue to increase.
The coastal areas will witness increased humidity by night and Monday morning over.
Light to moderate winds, becoming mild and fresh at times, especially over the sea by Monday morning.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
The highest temperature recorded in the country yesterday was 32.3°C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafra Region) at 15:15 UAE Local Time.
