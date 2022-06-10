UAE weather: Hot and dusty forecast, temperatures to hit 43ºC

Winds will cause blowing and suspended dust during the day

uae weather, dubai weather, abu dhabi weather, ramadan summer

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 6:40 AM Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 8:04 AM

The weather in the UAE on Friday will be hot and dusty during the day, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The temperature will reach a high of 43ºC in the capital and 42ºC in Dubai.

The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 48.7°C in Owtaid (Abu Dhabi) at 14:15 UAE Local Time. Today mercury in parts of the country will hit 49ºC.

There will be light to moderate winds, causing blowing and suspended dust during the day.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf.