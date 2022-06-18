UAE weather: Hot and dusty forecast, temperature rises to 48ºC

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 6:24 AM

The weather in the UAE on Friday will be hot and dusty during the day, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Some clouds are expected to appear Eastward by afternoon.

The temperature will reach a high of 42ºC in the capital and 43ºC in Dubai. Temperature in Al Ain will reach 48ºC.

There will be light to moderate winds, causing blowing and suspended dust during the day, especially Eastward.