UAE weather: High temperature drops to 29°C; chance of fog, mist over coasts

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 6:10 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some internal and coastal areas.

Temperatures are set to decrease, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai seeing highs of 30°C and 29°C and lows of 21°C and 23°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

