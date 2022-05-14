UAE weather: Hazy, dusty day ahead; rough sea alert issued

Visibility may be less than 2,000 metres over some areas
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can expect a hazy and dusty start to the weekend.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also issued a rough sea alert, with winds reaching speeds of up to 60km/hr. The height of the waves will reach 7 feet in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
The sea is expected to be rough until 2.30pm on Saturday.
Temperatures will be on the cooler side, compared to the last few days, when mercury rose to 44°C. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience highs of 33°C. Later in the day, temperatures are expected to dip to 22°C.
Al Ain will record the lowest temperature of 19°C in the Emirates, while the highest will be 38°C in Fujairah.
The day will be relatively humid, ranging between 30 and 80 percent in the UAE Capital.
Visibility may be less than 2,000 metres over some areas
Weather1 week ago
A significant increase in temperature expected today, says NCM
Weather1 week ago
Mercury to hit a high of 43°C during the long break
Weather1 week ago
Expect light to moderate winds on last day of Ramadan
Weather1 week ago
Winds to cause blowing dust
Weather2 weeks ago
Dusty climes to reduce horizontal visibility
Weather2 weeks ago
Rain to hit parts of the country today
Weather2 weeks ago
Authorities expect cloud seeding efforts to bear fruit
Weather2 weeks ago