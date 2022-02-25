UAE weather: Fog to reduce visibility; police issue traffic alert

Speed reduction system has been activated on several key roads
Weather1 week ago
Some areas of the UAE experienced dense fog on Friday morning.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an alert, warning of a further deterioration in horizontal visibility in some internal areas until 10am on February 25.
Fog was reported over several parts of Abu Dhabi, including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Yas Island, Madinat Al Riyad and the external roads towards Ghantoot.
Taking to Twitter, Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limit, which has been reduced to 80km/hr on a few key roads.
Temperatures are also expected to rise, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi recording highs of 28°C and 30°C, respectively. Once the fog clears, residents can look forward to a clear day, with humidity levels ranging from 25 to 90 per cent.
Speed reduction system has been activated on several key roads
Weather1 week ago
Motorists are urged to drive carefully and reduce their speed where required.
Weather1 week ago
The sea will be rough, becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf.
Weather1 week ago
There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Weather1 week ago
Cloudy skies expected
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds expected
Weather2 weeks ago
Residents will also experience light to moderate winds
Weather2 weeks ago
Fair to partly cloudy skies
Weather2 weeks ago