UAE weather: Fog alert, mercury to hit 32ºC

It will become humid by night, the NCM says

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 6:27 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fog alert for Al Ain.

Temperatures will be as high as 32ºC in Al Quaa. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, temperatures will be as high as 27ºC.

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times, over some areas during the day.

Fresh winds will blow during the day especially over the sea, becoming moderate to light by night.

Conditions at sea will be rough becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.