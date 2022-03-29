UAE weather: Fog alert, mercury to hit 32ºC

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience highs of 26ºC and 24ºC, respectively
Weather1 week ago
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fog alert for Al Ain.
Temperatures will be as high as 32ºC in Al Quaa. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, temperatures will be as high as 27ºC.
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times, over some areas during the day.
It will become humid by night, the NCM says.
Fresh winds will blow during the day especially over the sea, becoming moderate to light by night.
Conditions at sea will be rough becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience highs of 26ºC and 24ºC, respectively
Weather1 week ago
Fresh to strong winds, especially over the sea
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds to become strong by afternoon
Weather1 week ago
The day will be fair in general and cloudy at times over some areas
Weather2 weeks ago
March 11 saw the mercury soaring to 42.1°C in Jabal Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra Region
Weather2 weeks ago
Light to moderate winds will blow, with the speed 10-20 reaching 30km/hr
Weather2 weeks ago
The mercury will hit 35°C in Dubai
Weather2 weeks ago
Conditions at sea are expected to be slight to moderate
Weather2 weeks ago